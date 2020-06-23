Technology

GameStopZing launches the new summer promo with many discounts and exclusive offers

June 23, 2020
Garry
From June 22 the chain GameStopZing launches the Time to Play summer campaign, this year in the rertwasher style, dedicated to the fantastic 80s: from shops to online, everything will be 80's themed for a dip in those nostalgic years with dedicated offers on many product categories.

Among the active promotions we point out buy two games and buy the cheapest one for only 5 euros, 20% and 30% discount on a selection of new products, 20% discount on used items, 20% savings on merchandising (also on already discounted products, including the best-selling Funko Pop !, action figures and key rings ) 40% discount on T-shirts and still buy two used games and the third one you pay half and the initiative pays with the exit and you will have 30% extravaluation on the games listed in the store. In addition, exclusive promotions will be activated soon, available exclusively on the GameStopZing website.

All GameStop promos available in stores in over 340 chain stores and online until August 13: do not waste time and hurry before the 80 remains only a faded memory. At GSZ stores you will find all the information and any limitations on the offers, depending on the availability of products from the individual stores.

