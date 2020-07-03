GameStopZing inaugurates a new gaming space in complete safety in Milan

Share it:

GameStopZing inaugurates a new themed room in the Milanese store in Corso XXII Marzo, equipped with everything needed for a real immersion in the world of video games.

The world leading brand in the distribution of gaming continues to offer its customers a valuable experience within its stores. After the stage tours inside the stores, the presence at Lucca Comics, Linate Airshow and many other occasions, here is a new moment of leisure and pure fun that anyone can touch with their hands, at any time. This new corner is in fact always open to the public and respects the shop opening hours. The use of the room, in compliance with the current legislation on Covid 19, will take place in complete safety: access will be allowed to a maximum of four people so as to guarantee the right distances and all play equipment will be adequately sanitized before and after use.

GameStopZing focuses on entertainment and on building moments of value for its target and not only: "qhis project is part of the GameStopZing strategy which focuses on all forms of entertainment related to the world of gaming & merchandising", explains Maximiliano Donzelli, Marketing director of GameStopZing Italia:"we are aiming to strengthen historical businesses, but at the same time we are active in the conception and implementation of new opportunities to experience the world of gaming in first person, intended for our audience and beyond. All in compliance with the security measures that the current context requires us to continue to guarantee fun in complete safety."

The room has been totally personalized and used as a game station with the latest games and the latest news in terms of accessories and peripherals and houses a giant console built specifically to amplify the gaming experience by giving a memorable immersion in the colorful worlds of play and fun. There will also be, as soon as possible, events of presentations of new launch games, meetings with influencers & YouTube Creators and much much more … a multipurpose place for young and old, nerds and less nerds, which revolves around the passion for fun!