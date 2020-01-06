GameStop Winter Sales: online discounts on a selection of games; the least expensive costs 5 €

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Archive the holiday season, GameStop launched the new winter promotion Arctic Promo, which provides discounts online and in chain stores in different ways.

First of all, Online only a selection of is available discounted new products up to 20%: among these we mention Tekken 7 at € 24.98, Dragon Ball FighterZ at € 24.78, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 at € 23.98, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds at € 11.98, Minecraft at € 19.98, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 32.78 euros, One Piece World Seeker at 40.78 euros, Dark Souls 3 at 14.78 euros, Ni no Kuni 2: The Destiny of a Kingdom at 32.78 euros, Overwatch Legendary Edition at 21.58 euro, Diablo III – Eternal Collection at 32.78 euro and many others.

Only in the shopinstead, there is a promotion that allows customers who purchase two games of pay the least expensive only 5 euros. The initiative is valid only on a selection of titles: on the website the pair made up of Mortal Kombat 11 and Fortnite Bundle Fuoco Oscuro is shown as an example, but for more details on the participating products we recommend you go to the store.

The offers do not end here: in the shop there is also a 50% discount on Funko Pop !, a 20% discount by purchasing two merchandise and clothing products, 40% on the purchase of T-shirts and one promotion on old-gen used cars (PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U, DS, PSP and PS Vita) which allows you to buy the second game for only 1 euro. For a complete overview of the initiatives, we recommend you go to the GameStop Arctic Promo website.