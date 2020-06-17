GameStop thinks about your home: new Super Mario gadgets, Star Wars, Batman and many others

Share it:

In these pandemic months we have learned to enjoy our home more, why not take advantage of the summer season to further customize it and give a touch of color to the home walls? Hence the idea of ​​GameStopZing, which presents a new assortment of products designed specifically for the home.

GameStopZing, leader of the gadget culture, has put on sale numerous items such as doormats, framed posters, lamps, cups and many other household products dedicated to video games, films, TV series, anime and comics.

How about for example the Batman Welcome to Batcave doormat (19.98 euros) or the Stranger Things 3D lenticular poster (12.98 euros) or maybe the Super Mario mushroom lamp (19.98 euros) or Yoshi's egg-shaped cup (14.98 euros), they are really many GameStopZing ideas to make the rooms of your home even more welcoming.

The characters and themes are the most varied, from DC superheroes to Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Deadpool and the Avengers, passing through Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Disney Princesses and many others, which you can comfortably see on the GameStop website. The products are available online with home delivery or in-store collection (depending on the availability of the individual items) or in the stores, you can search for the one closest to your home through the GameStop Store Locator.