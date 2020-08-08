Technology

GameStop: the offers of the summer flyer on Xbox One X and Xbox One S

August 8, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
The summer of GameStop continues, which has just launched the new "Pool Party" flyer full of offers on consoles, video games, merchandising and gadgets.

Among the many are also available discounts on Xbox One S and Xbox One X, which could be particularly interesting to all those who have lived the current generation with Sony and Nintendo consoles and now intend to recover Microsoft's playroom.

The first offer is addressed to the "little one" of the house, that is Xbox One S 1TB, which can be purchased for € 289.99 bundled with a game of your choice between Geras 5, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ​​Champions and Tom Clancy's The Division 2. The most powerful, Xbox One X 1TB, is instead offered at 399.98 euros bundled with a game of your choice between Gears 5, Metro Trilogy, Battlefield 5 and Tom Clancy's The Division 2. Xbox One X Hyperspace Edition (exclusive to GameStop) and Xbox are also available at the same price One X 1TB Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition. The latter is sold out online, you can try your luck at your trusted GameStop store.

GameStop Flyer offers will be valid until August 26th. For more information, you can go to the page dedicated to Xbox offers.

