GameStop: the new Funko Pop of the PlayStation Icons exclusively, pre-orders open

A few days after the official announcement of the new Funko Pop dedicated to PlayStation icons, GameStop has opened reservations for this series of collectibles, which will be available exclusively at the famous chain.

At the moment it is possible to pre-order both in the store and on the official website e at the price of 19.99 euros the following products, available exclusively for Italy from GameStopZing and not available elsewhere.

A great chance to add new Funko Pops! to your collection, we remind you that only from GameStop find the Pop! PlayStation Icons dedicated to the heroes of games such as The Last Of Us, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima and God of War. The line is also set to expand in the near future, Funko Pop! PlayStation are already highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts, the series may soon go sold-out, so hurry up if you are interested, before it's too late.