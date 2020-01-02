GameStop reveals some unannounced Switch games: a new Nintendo Direct is coming?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some have appeared in the GameStop database Switch games not yet announced and consequently untitled, a situation that usually anticipates the next transmission of a new Nintendo Direct.

GameStop management software has apparently filled up with new entries simply called "Available SKU – NSW"in addition to rumors about titles known as Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate is Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha.

It is not the first time that this has happened and, as mentioned in similar cases, we have actually witnessed it to the announcement of a Nintendo Direct. From 2013 to today (with the sole exception of 2016) the Kyoto house has held Direct events in January or February, in all likelihood we will have news about it in the coming weeks.

The latest Nintendo Direct it is dated 4 September 2019, the company was silent in the fall with thick titles like Pokemon Sword and Shield and Luigi's Mansion 3. For the current year, the only first party publication confirmed for Switch is Animal Crossing New Horizons, which is the time for resolve doubts about the outputs of the yearannouncing new Nintendo Switch games coming in 2020?