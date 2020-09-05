GameStop opens pre-orders for Mario Kart Live, Game & Watch and Super Mario 3D World

Share it:

GameStopZing has opened pre-orders for products related to the Super Mario 35th anniversary, including the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch and the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Augmented Reality experience.

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit – 109.98 euro

Turn your home into a circuit with Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, a whole new way to play Mario Kart on Nintendo Switch! Drive a kart in the real world with traditional Mario Kart controls and follow the action in first person thanks to the camera that transmits images to the screen of your Nintendo Switch console or to the TV. Watch your home transform into sea depths, desert expanses and other glimpses of the world of Mario Kart!

Available in Mario and Luigi versions, each set includes a kart, four doors, two corner signals and a USB charging cable at a price of 109.98 euros each.

Game & Watch Super Mario Bros – 50.98 euro

The classic console that revolutionized the world of video games returns with Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros The Lost Levels, Ball (Mario version) and digital clock included with 35 animations.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 60.98 euro

Climb walls and scratch enemies with the super bell, create clones of yourself with the double cherry or put a cannon cube on your head to fire bullets at enemies. This enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World also includes gameplay improvements, such as a faster running speed for all characters and the ability to climb even higher with the super bell. You can even play with the motion controls!