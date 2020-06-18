GameStop offers: Xbox One X HyperSpace Edition and Game Pass with a month as a gift

Share it:

GameStopZing Italia presents two new offers related to the Microsoft world with Xbox One X on offer at a special price, plus a promotion on the purchase of the quarterly subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox One X HyperSpace Special Edition + Gears 5

Until June 24 it is possible to buy Xbox One X 1 TB HyperSpace Edition with Gears 5 for 299.98 euros instead of 570.96 euros. Obviously it is possible to save further by bringing your used product to the store, an offer reserved for GSZ + owners and not combinable with other ongoing promotions.

Xbox Game Pass – 1 month as a gift

By purchasing the quarterly Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for the price of 38.99 euros you will receive one month of extra subscription as a gift. Promotion valid until June 21, unless stocks last. The code for the additional month must be redeemed by August 1st, an offer valid for GSZ + owners and not combinable.

To know the points of sale closest to you, please use the Store Locator on the GameStop website, just enter the postcode or city to immediately get the list of shops open in the area. All promotions are valid while stocks last and availability of the individual GameStopZing stores.