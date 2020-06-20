GameStop offers: Funko Pop, Xbox One X and PS4 discounts, the news of June

Share it:

It is again time of offers from GameStopZing Italy: the catalog of the video game chain continues to expand with new promotions, which will accompany us until the beginning of July. We have selected for you some products that you certainly cannot miss: from Funko Pop! to the new PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X offers.

Funko Pop! offers

GameStopZing presents a new summer promotion focused on Funko Pop! with over 500 different models at the price of 9.98 euros. The offer is valid on a selection of figures with a list price of up to 20 euros, the list is truly endless and can be viewed on the GameStop website: there is no shortage of Pops! dedicated to Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon, Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet and many other characters from video games, films, anime and TV series. A nice opportunity to enrich your collection with the rarest and most sought after pieces at an incredible price!

Discounts PS4

Turning to video games and Sony consoles, we point out that PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB can be purchased for € 399.98 with a game of your choice between Nioh 2, Death Stranding and Days Gone. PS4 Slim with 1 Terabyte hard disk costs instead 359.98 euros, the price refers to the bundle containing three games PlayStation Hits (Horizon Zero Dawn), God of War and The Last of Us Remastered) and a game of your choice between Nioh 2, Death Stranding and Days Gone.

PlayStation 4 Slim 500 GB, can be purchased for 299.98 euros together with Marvel's Spider-Man and Detroit Become Human. All offers are active until June 28, unless stocks last. The DualShock 4 controller is also on offer on sale at a discounted price until June 28th with a game included to choose from a selection of titles. Specifically, the joypad can be purchased in combination with Dreams, Detroit Become Human and Marvel's Spider-Man starting from 69.98 euros, an offer valid also in this case until June 28.

Xbox One X discounts

Until June 24 you can buy Xbox One X 1 TB HyperSpace Edition with Gears 5 for 299.98 euros instead of 570.96 euros, obviously you will have the opportunity to save further by bringing your used one in the store. This is an offer reserved for GSZ + owners and cannot be combined with other ongoing promotions. In addition, by purchasing the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate quarterly subscription for the price of 38.99 euros you will receive one month of extra subscription as a gift, offer valid until June 21 inclusive only for GSZ + card titles.

GameStop Offers Nintendo

Want to get Copperajah Gigamax in Pokemon Sword and Shield? Then you just have to go to one of the GameStopZing Italia stores and request the special code. These codes will be available until July 5, 2020 unless stocks last, it is not necessary to make any purchase to receive the code from GameStop, so what are you waiting to visit the store closest to you? Let's close with Paper Mario The Origami King, now available for pre-order online and in chain stores at a price of 49.99 euros.