GameStop offers December 19: Xbox One X at € 279.98, discounts on Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4

The GameStop Zing Italia Advent Calendar December 19 is entirely dedicated to Microsoft, with games and Xbox consoles on offer for 24 hours, until 23:59 today. Below all the active discounts online and in the chain stores.

Let's start by reporting the Xbox One X HyperSpace Edition bundle with two games (Gears 4 and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) at 279.98 euros, Forza Horizon 4 at 24.98 euros and Gears 5 at 29.98 euros. The Xbox Wireless Controller costs 39.98 euros while Minecraft Xbox Edition is on sale for 17.98 euros, Minecraft Starter Collection finally has a price of 24.98 euros.

Offers also on Funko Pop Christmas discounted by 40% and on consoles: PlayStation 4 PRO 1TB with Fortnite Voucher at 269.98 euro (in store only), Xbox One S 1TB with game at 169.98 euro, Nintendo Switch 2019 at 299.98 euro, PS4 500 GB with Fortnite Voucher at 179.98 euro.

Last days to compose the code reserved for newsletter subscribers GameStop: "we have a Special Collection for you. Open our newsletter every day, collect all the numbers and letters you will find. You will need them to dial a special code. Use it online from 25 to 31 December and you will discover our gift for you!"