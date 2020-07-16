GameStop: new summer offers on games, gadgets and Funko Pop!

Share it:

Time to Play, only from GameStop! The time has come to discover the best offers of summer 2020 on games, Funko Pop! and merchandising, from T-shirts to key rings, through action figures, backpacks, hats and many other products.

Let's start by reporting a rather interesting offer: buying two games the least expensive will cost only 5 euros. The list of titles participating in the promotion is very extensive and includes both older titles and recent productions for all major platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and Nintendo 3DS. A few examples? Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, Catherine Full Body and The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, without forgetting Devil May Cry 5, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Bloodstained and One Piece Pirate Warriors 4. Also worth mentioning is the possibility of purchasing a selection of new games with 20% and 30% discount.

There is no shortage of promotions dedicated to merchandising with a 20% discount also on the products already on offer, including action figure, keychain and plush: this is the case of the Crash and Aku Aku figurine, or the super Mario Odyssey soft doll. T-shirts are also in strong discount, offered at 40% less than the list price, in particular the T-shirts of Fortnite and the Harry Potter saga.

Funko Pop lovers? From GameStop you will find dozens of characters at the price of 9.98 euros, among the many we mention John Wick, Sora of Kingom Hearts and Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Finally, we remind you of the Pay with Usage initiative, through which you will have 30% extravaluation on the games listed in the store. All the promos are available both in the stores in the more than 340 stores of the chain, and online until August 13th. At the GameStop stores you will also find all the information and any limitations on the offers, depending on the availability of products in the individual stores.