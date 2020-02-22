GameStop New: statues, Funko Pop and collectibles, from Birds of Prey to Dragon Ball

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Not just video games from GameStop Italia: the chain is also specialized in the sale of gadgets and merchandising based on video games, films, TV series, anime, manga and Pop culture phenomena. Let's see the main news of February.

In the GameStop Flyer in February there are space Pokemon Sword and Shield trading cards with exclusive Galar Obstagoon card as a gift by spending at least 10 euros on the Trading Card Game Pokemon Spada e Scudo products, the merchandising line of the film Birds of Prey with the new Funko Pop !, key rings and Mystery Minis.

Also on sale many accessories for the carnival, from Nerf guns to the Super Mario Odyssey Cappy hat, through the sponge weapons of Minecraft, the captain of Captain America, the cloak of invisibility or the luminous wands of Harry Potter, without forgetting the hat of Detective Pikachu.

The also return Bandai and Banpresto statues with many new models including Vegetto Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball Super, Gotenks (Grandista) from Dragon Ball Z, Goku Super Saiyan 4 (9th Anniversary) from Dragon Ball GT and the characters of Naruto, One Piece and My Hero Academia .

The selection continues with the figures of DOOM Eternal, Captain Tsubasa, the new one Six Collection by Rainbow Six Siege, the collectables of The Witcher and Fortnite. We refer you to the GameStop website for the complete catalog and to be always updated on the latest merchandising and gadget news.