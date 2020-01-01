GameStop launches January sales on Nintendo Switch Limited, 2DS and 2DS XL

Share it:

After launching the January sales on PS4 and PS4 Pro, GameStop did the same with Nintendo Switch and the family's portable consoles 2DS.

Most of the Nintendo Switch models on offer are limited edition and priced at € 329.98: among the proposals we have the Limited Edition with Poké Ball Plus and a game of your choice between Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu or Pokémon Let's Go Eevee, the Limited Edition with Diablo 3, the Red model with Super Mario Odyssey, the Neon model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Limited Edition with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You can also take home a Nintendo Switch for € 299.98 while buying a black and red Starter Kit Plus @Play for the price of € 29.98.

Nintendo offers continue on portable consoles of the 2DS family. Nintendo 2DS (in various colors) is offered at 69.98 euros, New Nintendo 2DS XL (white / orange and neon / turquoise) at 99.98 euros and New Nintendo 2DS XL in Limited edition (Pikachu Edition, white and lavender with Tomodachi Life, Poké Ball Edition and black / lime with Mario Kart 7) at 109.98 euros.

January offers on Nintendo Switch and 2DS will be active until day 29. For more details on the promotion and availability of products, we recommend that you head to the official GameStop website or directly to one of the chain's stores.