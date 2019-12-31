GameStop: last days to buy Xbox One X, S and All-Digital at a discounted price

Share it:

There are only a few days until the expiration of the discounts on Xbox One S, Xbox One S All Digital and Xbox One X launched by GameStop on the occasion of the Christmas holidays.

You have until January 3 to take you home at a discounted price one of the three Microsoft home consoles, available in different bundles and price ranges. Xbox One S All-Digital Edition it is offered at the price of 149.98 euros together with three games in digital version, namely Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Fortnite. Xbox One S 1TB it is discounted at € 169.98 with a game of your choice between Fortnite, Gears of War 4, Battlefield 5, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 3, PUBG, Anthem, Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Halo Wars 2, and at € 189.98 with a product chosen from Gears 5, second controller, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Division 2, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ​​Champions and in Fortnite Battle Royale Limited edition.

Great discount also for Xbox One X: the most powerful console currently on the market is offered at 299.98 euros with a game of your choice between Battlefield 5, The Division 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, Metro Trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Gears 5, PUBG and in the Fallout 76 Robot White edition. Xbox One X Hyperspace Special Edition, an exclusive GameStop, is instead on sale for 329.98 euros together with a copy of Gears 5. We also advise you not to miss the offer on the 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (including Xbox Game Pass for consoles, Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Live Gold) at 19.50 euros, which unlike the others is expiring on January 1st.

For details on the availability of promotional products, we recommend that you go to the official GameStop website or to the points of sale. If instead you are interested in purchasing a Sony console, we report that the January sales of GameStop on PS4 and PS4 Pro have started.