GameStop Italia enters the world of eSports with Team Elites!

GameStop, multinational leader in the global gaming sector, announces its entry into the Italian eSports world by choosing Elites eSports A.S.D., a team born at the end of last year and capable of receiving huge acclaim.

"We are excited to finally announce our partnership with GameStop Italia. Each of us at least once in our life has found ourselves observing the largest video game chain in the world, longing for their video games, gadgets and exclusives. Each of us has always tried to get as close as possible to this world. Today all this, thanks to all of you, has become reality! Elites will collaborate with this large videogame multinational company bringing its name to the top. Our players will proudly wear the shirt with the official GameStopZing logo showing off their skills during each competition."

Elites Esports is a fresh and young reality that was born only in October 2019 from the union of 6 great Youtubers and their Manager Luca Scoffone, the Youtubers are Andrea, Antonio and Mirko from Fiusgamer (+ 850k members), Ohm (+ 650k members) , Enry Lazza (+ 350k members), Tatino23 (+ 350k members)

The project immediately takes on a very large audience e begins to depopulate on social media where, especially in everyday life, fans interact daily with events, with posts shared in official communication channels and live streams.

All of this helped bring their first to the bulletin board National Trophy of Counter Strike as Italian champions that has led them now to participate in the major European competitions as well as being competitive at the Italian and international levels for some titles such as: FIFA, Fortnite, Apex, Clash Royale and others.