GameStop Gold Days: over-evaluation of the used console for PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Are you already projected towards the next generation and want to get rid of your current consoles? Then we have what is right for you. From GameStop have just kicked off i Gold Days, a period during which they will come overestimate all consoles used!

You have until September 13th to go to one of the GameStop points of sale to deliver your used console and get an overvaluation. The credit generated will vary from device to device, and can be spent immediately or stored in a Gift Card (in some cases it can also be converted into cash). These are the ratings offered by GameStop:

PlayStation

PS4 Pro – 230€

PS4 Slim – 200€

PS4 – 200€

PS3 Slim (HDD minimo 120GB) – 30€

PS3 SuperSlim (HDD minimum 500GB) – 30 €

Xbox

Xbox One X – 230€

Xbox One S – 100€

Xbox One – 100€

Xbox 360 Slim (320GB) – 30€

Xbox 360 (500GB) – 25€

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch – 230€

Nintendo Switch Lite – 100€

Nintendo WiiU (32GB) – € 25

Nintendo Wii – € 25

New Nintendo 3DS/3DS XL – 30€

Nintendo 3DS/3DS XL – 30€

New Nintendo 2DS XL – 30€

Nintendo 2DS – € 25

Promotion is reserved for GSZ + card holders. Obviously, the consoles shown must be intact, functioning, not tampered with and complete with all accessories included at the time of purchase (the original console packaging is not necessary). For more details on the promotion and any additional restrictions, please visit your preferred branch. We also take the opportunity to remind you that the new flyer with offers on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch is also active from GameStop.