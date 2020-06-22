GameStop Funko Pop: the most beautiful at 9.98 euros, the new offer

Share it:

GameStopZing launches a new promotion for the summer focused on Funko Pop! offering over 500 different models at the price of 9.98 euros, offer valid on a selection of figures with list price up to 20 euros.

The selection is endless and can be viewed entirely on the GameStop website, to be specified as some Funko Pop! they are only available online with home delivery while others can also be purchased by picking them up in the nearest shop, under each product sheet you will find clear indications about it.

But what are Funko Pop! sold for 9.98 euros? Among the many we mention Wild Card Diamond (Fortnite), Dobby Schiocca Dita (Harry Potter), Deadpool Due Spade Bobblehead, Frozen Raven (Fortnite), Drift (Fortnite), Thanos With Glove Of Worn Infinity (Marvel), Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot, Captain America Mjolnir & Scudo Rotto (Marvel), Robin (Stranger Things), Hulkbuster Bobblehead (Infinity War), Steve (Minecraft) and Loot Llama (Fortnite). Also the exhibitor for Funko Pop! Glowbox Multicolor LED can be purchased for only 9.98 euros, a real essential accessory to display and enhance your collection in the best way.

The promotion is valid until July 1st 2020 unless stocks run out and availability of individual products, hurry up if you want to be sure of buying the rarest and most exclusive models at an incredible price!