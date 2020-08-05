GameStop: from FIFA 21 to Cyberpunk 2077, book new games and save on second hand

Share it:

From GameStopZing you can book the new games of the next gaming season saving by bringing back your used and taking advantage of promotions to get exclusive preorder bonuses. Here are all the offers valid online and in store until August 26th.

By bringing two used games valid for the promotion it is possible, for example, to buy Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions for 9.98 euros, WRC 9 at 9.98 euros, Project CARS 3 at 19.98 euros, Mafia Trilogy at 9.98 euros, Fast & Furious Crossroads at 19.98 euros and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 for just one euro, offer valid also for Mafia Definitive Edition and Star Wars Squadrons. Cyberpunk 2077 instead can be booked for 19.98 euros, while Marvel's Avengers has an even lower price: 44.98 euros on offer for everyone (while stocks last and for a limited period) or a single euro bringing back two valid games.

Nintendo Switch owners can buy with 50% discount games like Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, Ben 10 Power Trip and WRC 9 bringing back a game valid for promotion. Also interesting is the offer linked to FIFA 21, the Standard Edition will cost one euro bringing two games valid for the promotion or 34.98 euros bringing a game, offer valid until 26 August. Always with two used games it will be possible to pay Assassin's Creed Valhalla Drakkar Edition at 19.98 euros while Far Cry 6 Yara Edition and Watch Dogs Legion Resistance Edition will cost 29.98 euros.

For all the details, updated prices and other information, we refer you to the new GameStop summer 2020 flyer, all offers are valid. only for GSZ + card holders.