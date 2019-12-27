GameStop flyer: year-end discounts on PS4 games and bundles, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

Share it:

At the end of the Christmas offers of GameStop, the well-known videogame chain launches a new round of year-end discounts, with promotions on many games and bundles PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Among the most interesting discounts, we mention what concerns the console 32GB Nintendo Switch, in the new model that has a longer battery life, at the price of € 299.98 deciding to also buy a @Play Starter Kit. Also for fans of the console of the house of Super Mario we also find the Nintendo Switch bundles with a game (such as Pokemon Sword and Shield or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe) at the price of € 329.98. Of particular interest are also the offers on Switch games with the VAT discount and the promotion linked to Nintendo Switch Lite: the console is in fact offered at € 199.98 with the combined purchase of the related Ultimate Pack @Play.

As for PlayStation 4, from GameStop we find the PS4 PRO bundles on offer at € 319.98: the accessories are also in promotion, with discounts that reach up to 40% on the price of headsets, triggers for DualShock 4 controllers and chargers for pad. Always in the list of GameStop initiatives, we also point out the Microsoft themed sales with Xbox One S All Digital from a 1TB to € 149.98, 1TB Xbox One X in white color plus Gears 5 to € 329.98 and a black Xbox One X with a bundled game for € 299.98.

GameStop Year-End Flyer offers are available today, December 27, and will be until January 29, 2020. During this period, those who decide to buy two games for their favorite console will be able to pay the least expensive only € 5. From January 2, and until January 19, we should witness the launch of a further series of promotions with the GameStop Glacial Offers.