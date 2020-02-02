GameStop flyer: best offers and discounts of February 2020 on PS4, Xbox and Switch

Share it:

The GameStopZing chain has launched the new flyer with discounts and offers valid until February 26 on consoles, video games, accessories, gadgets and merchandising. Let's find out the main news of the GameStop flyer for February.

The Nintendo Switch section presents various offers and bundles: Nintendo Switch 32 GB with Voucher 35 euros and a game of your choice between Nintendo Labo, Hyrule Warriors or Wolfenstein 2 it costs 339.98 euros. The price rises to 369.98 euros if you decide to opt for a more recent title like Pokemon Spada, Pokemon Scudo or Luigi's Mansion 3, just to name a few, complete list available in the store.

Nintendo Switch Lite is offered at 199.98 euros while some selected bundles have a price of 349.98 euros instead of 399.99 euros. The bundle with Mario Kart 8 instead has a list price of 329.98 euros. Promotions also on classic consoles like NES and SNES Mini, Nintendo 3DS and 2DS handheld consoles (all models) and Switch games.

As for PlayStation 4 we find PS4 Slim 500 GB with two DualShock 4 and Fortnite Voucher (value 31 euro) at 279.98 euro, PS4 Slim 1 TB with The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and God of War at 299.98 EUR. Finally, PS4 PRO with Fortnite Voucher at 329.98 euros. Xbox One promotions include bundled Xbox One X 1 TB (various configurations available) a 299.98 euros while Xbox One S 1 TB with game (various packages to choose from) at 222.98 euros.

For all offers, please consult the GameStop flyer through the link at the bottom of the news, promotional material also available in stores.