GameStop: February discounts also on Xbox One X, S and refurbished wireless controllers

Filed the first month of the year, GameStop gave a refresh to the offers dedicated to the three main video game producers. Today, we bring to your attention the discounts applied to the Xbox One family consoles.

Let's start with Xbox One S 1TB, which until February 26 can be purchased for 229.98 euros bundled with a game of your choice between Gears 5, The Division 2, Forza Horizon 4: Lego Speed ​​Champions, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Sea of ​​Thieves and Anthem. At the same price there are also the bundle with the second controller and the Limited Editions of Fortnite and Minecraft (check availability in the store).

Xbox One X 1TB it is instead offered until February 19 at a price of 299.98 euros bundled with a game of your choice between Gears 5, The Division 2, Battlefield 5, Metro Trilogy, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Fallout 76. Xbox One X Hyperspace Edition, special version of the console with Gears 5, is available at the same price of 299.98 euros.

We also report one promotion on refurbished Xbox One Controllers: by purchasing one at a price of 44.98 euros, you can receive a copy of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in digital format and the Precision Gaming Pack as a gift. Premium Player Pack, which includes a headset and the Play & Charge kit, is instead offered at € 22.98 until February 26.

Additional incentives are provided for those who decide to bring their used goods back to the store, provided that it is valid for the initiative, and for those who want to pay by installments. For more information on this, we recommend you visit the official GameStop website or go to one of the stores. Before leaving, we would also like to remind you that today February 2nd is the last day to buy 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at half the price.