GameStop discounts: new offers available on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO

GameStop has launched new offers on Sony home consoles, which will be available until February 26. Let's find out all the details together!

To begin with, the well-known dealer offers 500 GB PlayStation 4 bundled with a second Dualshock and the Fortnite Neo Versa package at a price of 279.98 euros. The rich bundle containing 1 TB PlayStation 4 with Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4: End of a Thief and The Last of Us Remastered is proposed at 299.98 euros, while the most powerful console of the family, PlayStation 4 Pro, can be purchased for 329.98 euros together with the Fortnite Neo Versa package. Speaking of PS4 Pro, remember that by buying it now you can get a supervalue of 250 euros on the purchase of PS5, Sony's next-gen console expected during the Christmas holidays this year.

In all three cases it is possible save further by bringing your own used shop (as long as it is valid for the initiative), or pay in installments at zero rate. For more information in this regard, we recommend that you consult the GameStop website or go to one of the chain's stores.