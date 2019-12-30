GameStop discounts for January: new PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO offers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

GameStop Italia launches the new offers for the purchase of PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO, with a series of promotions valid from today and until January 29, 2020, subject to availability. Below all the discounts valid in store and online.

PS4 1TB + FIFA 20

Buy PS4 Slim 1TB + Game (Various configurations available) for € 299.98

PS4 PRO 1TB

Buy PS4 Pro 1TB (Various configurations available) for € 329.98

PS4 PRO 1TB + GAME

Buy PS4 Pro 1TB + Game (Various configurations available) for € 359.98

PS4 PRO 1TB LIMITED EDITION + DEATH STRANDING

Buy PS4 Pro 1TB Limited Edition + Death Stranding for 399.98 €

Promotion valid from 30 December 2019 to 29 January 2020, unless stocks last. Offers not combinable with others in progress and reserved for GameStop + owners.

As usual, the invitation is to go to the closest GameStop store to know any limitations or other active promotions for the purchase of a console. We remind in any case that it is possible to save further on the prices indicated by bringing back your used one, this will be evaluated at the discretion of the individual stores and the amount will be deducted from the purchase of PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO.

GameStop offers PS4 PRO supervaluation, buying the console now and bringing it back next fall for buy PlayStation 5 you will receive a minimum discount of at least 250 euros.