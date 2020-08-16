GameStop Back to School: all products for back to school, from diaries to backpacks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

GameStopZing offers a huge range of products to celebrate the return to school: diaries, cases, backpacks and many other news dedicated to Super Mario, Fortnite, Stranger Things, Minecraft and other famous franchises.

Like every month, the time has come to discover the best offers GameStopZing, this time with particular attention to the Back to School promotion designed to make the return to school in September less bitter: backpacks, diaries, pencil cases and other school supplies dedicated to characters from video games, movies, TV series, anime and comics. Without further chatter, let's see what awaits us in GameStop stores.

Among the Back to School products, we find the Fortnite school line with many Raptor and Raven themed products including cases, backpacks and handbags useful for storing accessories or spare clothing for sports. Also noteworthy is the 12-month diary available in various models, each dedicated to a specific faction of Fortnite. Even fans of Minecraft they will find a wide selection of school items decorated with the iconic green pixelated graphic motif and the game logo, also in this case the diary available in two different versions.

GameStop has also thought about the fans of Harry Potter with numerous products dedicated to fans of the famous wizard, in addition to the inevitable diary (16 months), a backpack, a double zip case and an envelope case with the Hogwarts logo are also available. Could a school line dedicated to the most famous character in the world of video games be missing? Certainly not and here at GameStop you can find a whole series of products dedicated to Super Mario, including diaries (12 months), cases and backpacks that portray not only the famous Nintendo mascot but also the other inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom such as Toad, Yoshi and Princess Peach.

Another very interesting line is the one dedicated to Dragon Ball Z which includes the 16-month school diary, oval case and orange backpack with the famous DBZ logo. Finally, we recommend the Comix themed school diary (16 months) Stranger Things, the most loved Netflix series by young people and not only, with hardcover and personalized page with graphics, illustrations and anecdotes from the world of Stranger Things.

All the products we have reported in this video are available online and in over 340 GameStopZing stores in Italy, available while stocks last, so if you are interested, hurry up before it's too late. Don't forget to stay with us so as not to miss the next ones GameStop promotions in view of the novelty of the autumn season.