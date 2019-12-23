GameStop Advent Calendar December 23: Discounts on Metro Exodus and Darksiders 3

Share it:

Jingle Nerd, the GameStopZing Italia Advent Calendar, continues today with new promotions. We are approaching Christmas but there is still time for the latest offers, let's discover together discounts and promotions on Monday 23 December.

Among the protagonists of the GameStop Advent Calendar we find today Darksiders 3 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions) sold for € 14.98, F1 2019 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions) at 29.98 euros, Shenmue 3 for PlayStation 4 at 29.98 euros, Metro Exodus for PC, PS4 and Xbox at 14.98 euros and GRID for PS4 and Xbox One at 24.98 euros, for PC at 19.98 euros.

Until tomorrow the promotion on Funko! Christmas pop discounted up to 40%, without forgetting the offers on the consoles: PlayStation 4 PRO 1TB with Fortnite Voucher at 269.98 euros (in store only), Nintendo Switch Model 2019 at 299.98 euros, Xbox One S 1TB with game at 169.98 euros and PS4 500 GB with Fortnite Voucher at 179, 98 euros.

Finally, these are the last few hours to dial the code reserved for GameStop newsletter subscribers: "we have a Special Collection for you. Open our newsletter every day, collect all the numbers and letters you will find. You will need them to dial a special code. Use it online from 25 to 31 December and you will discover our gift for you!"