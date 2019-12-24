GameStop Advent Calendar: COD, FIFA and Pokémon among the December 24 discounts

Share it:

The GameStop Advent Calendar, a promotion that has accompanied us since the beginning of the month with offers offered on a daily basis, comes to an end today. Let's find out all the offers of December 24!

For Christmas Eve GameStop offers some of the best offers of the past few days, together with a welcome addition. We are talking about FIFA 20 at € 37.98, Pokémon Sword and Shield at € 49.98 e Ghost Recon Breakpoint at 29.98 euros, to which is added the Call of Duty Modern Warfare at 49.98 euros. With the above offers, valid until 23:59 today December 24, the Advent Calendar comes to an end, but the discounts on the consoles will continue for a few days.

500 GB PlayStation 4 can be purchased in the shop for € 179.98 until 29 December, while Nintendo Switch (new model with improved battery) will be offered at 299.98 euros until 26 December. Xbox One S 1TB with a game of your choice between Fortnite, Gears of War 4, Battlefield 5, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 3, PUBG, Anthem, Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Halo Wars 2 will be on sale at € 159.98 until December 26, while Xbox One S 1TB with a product of your choice between Gears 5, second controller, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Division 2, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ​​Champions and in Fortnite Battle Royale Limited edition will be discounted at 189.98 euros up to January 3.

The offer on will also end on the same day Xbox One X 1TB, proposed at 299.98 euros with a game of your choice between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Battlefield 5, The Division 2, Metro Trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Gears 5, PUBG and in the Hyperspace and Fallout 76 Robot White editions. Finally, we report that the offer on PlayStation 4 Pro at 269.98 euros ends today 24 December.