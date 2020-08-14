Gamescom, opening ceremony: over 20 games at the Geoff Keighley show!

Share it:

Following the cancellation, due to the COVID-19 emergency, of the traditional Cologne event, Gamescom 2020 will be a digital event, which will last between 27 and 30 August.

During these days, a series of streaming events will keep the community updated on the news coming to the videogame world, this year in particular a stir due to the expected debut of the next generation of consoles. To pass the time that separates us from the debut of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the organization of the video game fair will re-propose theOpening Night Live.

Real Gamescom opening ceremony, the latter will also be conducted this year by Geoff Keighley, former creator and host of The Game Awards. The appointment will also be digital and will be broadcast on Thursday 27 August. At the moment, not many details have been released on the event, but the Canadian journalist has offered a first clue as to what will be the line up of games present. From his always very active official Twitter account, Keighley confirms that the Opening Night Live 2020 will be able to count on over 20 titles, ready to show themselves to the public at Gamescom.

Over the next few weeks, Keighley confirms, the first announcements will arrive. In the meantime, we remind you that the event is expected to welcome the best games coming by the end of 2020.