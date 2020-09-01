Gamescom Awards 2020: nine awards for Bandai Namco games

Share it:

With the video roundup of the Opening Night Live games still in our eyes, we look to the Gamescom Awards 2020 to report the success achieved by Bandai Namco thanks to the nine prizes won by the titles proposed by the Japanese publisher.

The last edition of the ceremony organized annually by the curators of Gamescom has in fact awarded several projects published by Bandai Namco and the same international publisher: among the nine statuettes achieved by the videogame giant of Tokyo we find in fact the prize for the Best Lineup presented at Gamescom 2020.

To determine the success of Bandai Namco in the German videogame event was the warm welcome received by Little Nightmares 2 (Best Nintendo Switch Game and Best Presentation Trailer) and by Project CARS 3 (Best Simulation).

The Cyberpunk 2077 awards at the Gamescom Awards also contribute to enriching the noticeboard of Bandai Namco who, as publisher of the sci-fi blockbuster CD Projekt, takes home the statuettes for the Most Wanted Game, the Best PC and PS4 Game , Best RPG and Best Game by Gamescom. On these pages you will find the list with all the games awarded at the Gamescom Awards 2020.