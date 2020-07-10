Gamescom 2020: the Opening Night Live will show the best games coming later this year

Share it:

During a question and answer session held on Twitter by Geoff Keighley about the surprises that await us at the Opening Night Live, the presenter of the event linked to Gamescom 2020 confirmed the presence of World Premier and video insights on all major games coming by the end of 2020.

Despite the changes in the communication strategy of the main players in the digital entertainment industry due to the Coronavirus emergency, Keighley confirmed the Opening Night Live specifying however that it will be one fully digital show.

In spite of the difficulties encountered in the digital reorganization of the event, the producer and presenter of theOpening Night Live of Gamescom 2020 promises to make all video game fans happy with a live show that will focus on titles coming to PC and console by the end of 2020.

Last year the Opening Night Live 2019 was marked by Gears 5 and Death Stranding, with many in-depth videos on games such as Little Nightmares 2, Need for Speed ​​Heat and other triple A and independent games. Also according to Keighley, the Opening Night Live 2020 will be held on August 27 and will represent the grand finale of the digital programming of the Summer Game Fest who has already hosted thePS5 games event on June 11 and plans to reserve as many surprises with the Xbox Series X nextgen games event on July 23.