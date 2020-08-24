Gamescom 2020, opening ceremony: several World Premiere scheduled also in the pre-show

Share it:

Returning from the colorful dimension of Ultimate Knockout with the promise of soon unveiling Fall Guys Season 2, Geoff Keighley confirms the presence of several World Premiere also in the pre-show of the Opening Night Live which will officially open Gamescom 2020.

From his usual observatory on social networks, the well-known journalist and videogame presenter offered an important update on the contents of the pre-show of theOpening Night Live 2020 to prepare us for many surprises represented, in fact, by World Premiere of games not yet announced and gameplay videos of titles already revealed.

The 2020 ONL pre-show will be presented by Kyle Bosman and will last thirty minutes, from ore 19:30 Italian of Thursday 27 August up, in fact, at the beginning of the opening ceremony of Gamescom 2020, expected at 20:00. The main show is expected to last roughly two hours and offer 20 game announcements that will hit the market between the end of this year and 2021.

Among the many industry giants who have already confirmed their participation in the event, we mention the Xbox division of Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, SEGA and Ubisoft.