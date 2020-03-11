Gamescom 2020 goes ahead despite Coronavirus and puts tickets on sale

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today we have attended one of the saddest news that is remembered in a long time regarding the videogames industry. After many years enjoying E3, the biggest gaming event in the world will not be held this 2020. It has been confirmed by ESA.

And, almost in parallel, another great annual event confirmed that their plans remained intact. We refer to the event Gamescom, which has ensured that it will be held despite the Coronavirus. In fact, tickets for the public have been put up for sale.

Thus, we have been informed that the event will be held between Tuesday, August 25 and Saturday, August 29, 2020. As always, in the city of Cologne, Germany. In addition, and as we said, tickets for the public to attend, are already on sale.

As always in this case, the fair focuses a lot on the professional field. That way, its organizers remind us that it is the best event to meet with new business partners from all over the world in one place, establish valuable contacts and discover the innovations of the gaming industry.

Therefore, all those who acquire the professional visitor admission ticket will have access to both the entertainment area and the exclusive commercial area. On the other hand, the organization wanted to emphasize that if tickets are purchased now, a sasaplandificant discount can be obtained.

A very interesting initiative regarding the event is also being held. This is a new sustainability project for the 12th edition. According to this, and in conjunction with Treemer, Gamescom is building a climate-resistant mixed forest of at least 10,000 m² near Bayreuth. And everyone can contribute by paying at least one more additional euro on their entry. Its intention is to reach at least 12,000 m². With a new m² with every euro.

Source: Tickets