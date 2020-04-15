Gamescom 2020 could be held in digital format

Share it:

About a month ago, the organization of the event Gamescom published a statement according to which the population was informed that the intention was to continue with the fair, despite the coronavirus. Always, making it clear that the situation could change, in which case they guaranteed the refund of tickets sold in advance.

Now, we have learned that Germany has banned any public event until August 31, 2020. Therefore, this could affect the plans of the event, which should be held in digital format in its entirety. Or simply delay your celebration date, which is also a possibility.

The information has come through a report on the German Games Wirtschaft store (via VG24 / 7). And it must be remembered that the event was to be held between August 25, 2020 and August 29 of the same year. Therefore, it is likely that the evaluation that the Gamescom organization talked about will take place earlier than planned (it was commented that it would be done in May).

If so, we should have news of the final decision in the coming days. In any case, it will not be easy to take since the intention of the organization was to expand the event, with new modules and proposals that, in the event of moving to digital format, would be completely forgotten.

The case of Gamescom is very particular since other events such as E3 (which obviously takes place earlier on the calendar), have chosen to cancel this year's edition. And at this point we still do not know exactly how the companies involved will act, who could choose to produce their own events, and perhaps even on very different dates.

In addition, all kinds of events related to the esports industry have also been canceled. For example, the different Pokémon tournaments that were planned for the coming months. Of course, we will be attentive to tell you any news about what happens with Gamescom 2020.