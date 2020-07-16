Gamescom 2020: Bandai Namco, SEGA and Microsoft will be at the event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through the pages of the official Gamescom website, the representatives of SEGA, Bandai Namco and Microsoft confirm the participation of the three gaming giants in the Gamescom 2020 which will be held at the end of August with an event organized exclusively digitally due to the Coronavirus emergency.

The portal of the German videogame event has in fact received an update confirming the presence of Bandai Namco Entertainment, SEGA Europe and of Xbox division of Microsoft at the show to be held in late August.

The list of companies that will participate in the event, therefore, is getting longer and longer, including realities like Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Koch Media and, with them, the respective video games intended to be marketed in the coming months:

Activision Blizzard

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bethesda

Bossa Studios

Digital curves

DotEmu

Electronic Arts

Egosoft

Focus Home

Frontier Development

Headup Games

Koch Media GmbH

Neowiz

proletariat

SEGA Europe

Ubisoft

Varsav

Wargaming

Xbox (Microsoft)

Yager Development GmbH

The 2020 edition of Gamescom will be held from 27 to 30 August and, as specified by its organizers, it will take place strictly digitally to remedy the directives on social distancing linked to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As recently specified by Geoff Keighley, during the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live the most important video games arriving on PC and consoles will be shown later this year.