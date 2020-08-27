Gamescom 2020: all games confirmed for the event of 27 August

Here we are! Tonight Geoff Keighley will present the inaugural event of Gamescom 2020, an opening ceremony called Opening Night Live e scheduled from 19:30 (Italian time), even if we at Everyeye.it will follow her from 18:00 on Twitch. But what can we expect? What games will we see tonight? Here is the complete list.
Geoff promised 38 ads (obviously not all related to new games) by 18 publishers including Bethesda, Xbox, PlayStation, Koch Media, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, SEGA, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco and Wargaming.
Gamescom 2020 Games
Among the games certainly present we find Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation 5, Little Nightmares 2, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, the return of Turrican after almost 30 years of absence, Star Wars Squadrons by Electronic Arts, The Dark Pictures Anthology Little Hope by Bandai Namco, Scarlet Nexus, Humankind by SEGA and many others. There will also be the phenomenon game of the moment, Fall Guys with the second season to be announced this evening. Below are the titles that we will see during the three days of the fair (and not just at the opening ceremony, therefore).
- Destiny 2 Beyond the Light
- Ratchet And Clank
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Fall Guys Season 2
- The Sims 4
- LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
- Observer System Redux
- Retro Machina
- Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions
- Solasta Crown of Magister
- Pumpkin Jack
- Werewolf The Apocalypse
- Dual Universe
- Monster Truck Championship
- Speed Limit
- X4 Foundations
- Giants Uprising
- Tinkertown
- Goldilock One
- Dark Pictures Little Hope
- Genshin Impact
- Scarlet Nexus
- Ponpu
- conarium
- Humankind
- Age of Empires III Remastered
- Little Nightmares II
- Stronghold Warlords
- Morbid The Seven Acolytes
- Transient
- HOOK
- Zelter
- Overflow
- Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin
- The Waylanders
- Sea of Thieves
- Medal of Honor Above and Beyond VR
- Unexplored 2
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
- Drake Hollow Trailer Reveal
- DiRT 5
- Drone Swarm
- Ikenfell
- WRC 9
- The Medium
- Alaloth Champions of the Four Kingdoms
- IN change
- Project Haven
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
- In Sound Mind
- Weaving Tides
- Spacebase Startopia
- KeyWe
- Gatewalkers
- The Wild at Heart
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Haven
- Iron Harvest
- Kings Bounty II
- Blankos Block Party
- Proto Corgi
- Cyber Hook
- Grindstone
- The Last Spell
- Spinch
- Gone Viral
- Paradise Lost
- Adventures of Chris
- Out of Place
- Blade Assault
- Exo One
- Space Crew
- Tamarin
- Endling
- Riftbreaker
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World
- Cosmocrats
- Aeon Drive
- A Juggler’s Tale
- Away The Survival Series
- Turrican
- Mafia Definitive Edition
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch
- As Far As The Eye
- Hundred Days
- Death of Rose
- DARQ
- Hotshot Racing
- Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
- DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Parte 1
- The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon
Also confirmed Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time, the gameplay debut of the first DOOM Eternal DLC (The Ancient Gods Part 1) and Medal of Honor Above and Beyond, VR production by Respawn. And what about the rumors? Many expect on this occasion the announcements of the prices and the release date of PS5 and Xbox Series X but it is unlikely that there will be room to reveal this genre, announcements of great appeal that the hardware houses could keep in store for proprietary events , with Microsoft that might instead bet on xCloud and Xbox Game Pass.
Appointment this afternoon from 18:00 on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it to follow Gamescom 2020
