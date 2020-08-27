Gamescom 2020: all games confirmed for the event of 27 August

Share it:

Here we are! Tonight Geoff Keighley will present the inaugural event of Gamescom 2020, an opening ceremony called Opening Night Live e scheduled from 19:30 (Italian time), even if we at Everyeye.it will follow her from 18:00 on Twitch. But what can we expect? What games will we see tonight? Here is the complete list.

Geoff promised 38 ads (obviously not all related to new games) by 18 publishers including Bethesda, Xbox, PlayStation, Koch Media, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, SEGA, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco and Wargaming.

Gamescom 2020 Games

Among the games certainly present we find Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation 5, Little Nightmares 2, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, the return of Turrican after almost 30 years of absence, Star Wars Squadrons by Electronic Arts, The Dark Pictures Anthology Little Hope by Bandai Namco, Scarlet Nexus, Humankind by SEGA and many others. There will also be the phenomenon game of the moment, Fall Guys with the second season to be announced this evening. Below are the titles that we will see during the three days of the fair (and not just at the opening ceremony, therefore).

Destiny 2 Beyond the Light

Ratchet And Clank

Star Wars Squadrons

Fall Guys Season 2

The Sims 4

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Observer System Redux

Retro Machina

Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions

Solasta Crown of Magister

Pumpkin Jack

Werewolf The Apocalypse

Dual Universe

Monster Truck Championship

Speed Limit

X4 Foundations

Giants Uprising

Tinkertown

Goldilock One

Dark Pictures Little Hope

Genshin Impact

Scarlet Nexus

Ponpu

conarium

Humankind

Age of Empires III Remastered

Little Nightmares II

Stronghold Warlords

Morbid The Seven Acolytes

Transient

HOOK

Zelter

Overflow

Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin

The Waylanders

Sea of Thieves

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond VR

Unexplored 2

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time

Drake Hollow Trailer Reveal

DiRT 5

Drone Swarm

Ikenfell

WRC 9

The Medium

Alaloth Champions of the Four Kingdoms

IN change

Project Haven

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

In Sound Mind

Weaving Tides

Spacebase Startopia

KeyWe

Gatewalkers

The Wild at Heart

Hello Neighbor 2

Haven

Iron Harvest

Kings Bounty II

Blankos Block Party

Proto Corgi

Cyber Hook

Grindstone

The Last Spell

Spinch

Gone Viral

Paradise Lost

Adventures of Chris

Out of Place

Blade Assault

Exo One

Space Crew

Tamarin

Endling

Riftbreaker

Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World

Cosmocrats

Aeon Drive

A Juggler’s Tale

Away The Survival Series

Turrican

Mafia Definitive Edition

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch

As Far As The Eye

Hundred Days

Death of Rose

DARQ

Hotshot Racing

Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck

DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Parte 1

The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon

Also confirmed Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time, the gameplay debut of the first DOOM Eternal DLC (The Ancient Gods Part 1) and Medal of Honor Above and Beyond, VR production by Respawn. And what about the rumors? Many expect on this occasion the announcements of the prices and the release date of PS5 and Xbox Series X but it is unlikely that there will be room to reveal this genre, announcements of great appeal that the hardware houses could keep in store for proprietary events , with Microsoft that might instead bet on xCloud and Xbox Game Pass.

Appointment this afternoon from 18:00 on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it to follow Gamescom 2020, we will keep you company throughout the evening and we will comment together on the announcements of the Opening Night Live. We are waiting for you!