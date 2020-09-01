Games with Gold: which is the best free game of September 2020?

Share it:

From September 1st, Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers will be able to download four new Xbox One games for free, including Tom Clancy’s The Division, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, De Blob 2 and Armed and Dangerous, the latter two in Xbox 360 and Xbox Classic. compatible with Xbox One.

A rather varied lineup, led by the first The Division of Ubisoft, accompanied by three other titles of lesser caliber but no less interesting, with The Blob 2 e The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 that could make families and youngsters happy while Armed and Dangerous will win over third-person shooter fans.

We ask you: What is the best Games with Gold game of September 2020? The word is yours!