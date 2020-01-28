Games With Gold: unveiled the new free games of February 2020 for Xbox One and Xbox 360

Share it:

The Microsoft executive Larry Hryb dust off the green crusader superhero costume of Major Nelson to officially announce the new video games for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox freely downloadable from subscribers to Xbox Live Gold (or to the Game Pass Ultimate) during the month of February 2020.

The first title to hit the February Games With Gold catalog will be TT Isle of Man: the motor racing game of Bigben Interactive will be free for the whole month of February. Always from the first day of the month, but this time "only" until February 15instead, it will be possible to redeem a free copy of Fable Heroes, the arcade shooter for Xbox 360 linked to the fantasy series of Fable.

Lovers of adventures in dark shades tinged with investigative elements will then be happy to know that from February 16th to March 15th will be able to enrich their digital game library with Call of Cthulhu, the Focus Home Interactive project and Cyanide studies inspired by the famous horror novels by H.P. Lovecraft.

To close the February free quartet of Games With Gold we finally find the original Star Wars Battlefront for the first Xbox: the Pandemic studio shooter can be redeemed for free from 16 to 29 February. What do you think of the titles chosen by Microsoft to represent the offer of Games With Gold of February 2020? Let us know with a comment after admiring the video that summarizes the new round of free games for Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.