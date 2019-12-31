Games with Gold: the last few hours to download December's free games

Share it:

Subscribe Xbox LIVE Gold, you still have a few hours to redeem the December free games before they are removed from the catalog to make room for the January 2020 Games with Gold for Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Until 23:59 today (Tuesday 31 December) it will be possible to add Insane Robots and Castlevania Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate HD to your library. Toy Story 3 is no longer available from December 16 while Jurassic World Evolution can be downloaded at no cost until January 15, 2020. From January 1, four new games will be available as usual: it starts with Styx Shards of Darkness (1/31 January ) is Tekken 6 (1/15 January) and then continue with Batman The Telltale Series (January 16 / February 15) e LEGO Star Wars II The Original Trilogy (16/31 January).

A rather interesting lineup that Microsoft offered to Gold subscribers, who in recent months have been able to download AAA, AA productions, indie and classic games for families and children with a selection that will satisfy the whole family. Games with Gold is preparing to live a new year probably in the name of change, accomplice the arrival of Xbox Series X in 2020 and the desire to focus more and more on the Xbox Game Pass.