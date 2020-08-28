Games With Gold: September free games announced for Xbox One and Xbox 360

Share it:

August is about to end and certainly could not miss the announcement of quattro nuovi Games with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360 intended for all Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

From September 1st until the end of the month it will be available for download Tom Clancy’s The Division for Xbox One, Ubisoft’s looter shooter set in a New York devastated by an epidemic. The other Xbox One game is The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, downloadable from September 16 to October 15. They complete the selection The Blob 2 for Xbox 360 (September 1-15) and Armed and Dangerous for Xbox (September 16-30). The last two games, while coming from previous console generations, are also playable on One thanks to the backwards compatibility program.

Games with Gold September 2020

Tom Clancy’s The Division per Xbox One (1-30 settembre)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 for Xbox One (September 16 – October 15)

De Blob 2 for Xbox 360 (September 1-15)

Armed and Dangerous per Xbox (16-30 settembre)

Before leaving you with the presentation trailer of the new Games with Gold, we would like to remind you that you still have a few days to download the free August games for Xbox One and Xbox 360: Portal Knights and Red Faction 2 will be available until August 31st , while Override Mech City Brawl until September 15.