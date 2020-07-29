Games With Gold: revealed the free games of August on Xbox One and 360

Share it:

With the usual end-of-month message from Larry Hryb, the Microsoft executive is putting on the virtual shoes of Major Nelson to announce the quartet of Games With Gold titles that can be downloaded for free by Live Gold members on Xbox One.

The first two video games that will be made available to Xbox One registered in Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be the Portal Knights voxel art sandbox and the Xbox backward compatible version of MX Unleashed. From the second half of August, the Games With Gold offer will be further expanded with the addition of Override Mech City Brawl and the backward compatible Xbox version of Red Faction 2.

Here then is the complete list of new titles Games With Gold in August, with the respective dates of entry and exit from the catalog:

Xbox One – Portal Knights – from 1 to 31 August

– from 1 to 31 August Xbox One – Override: Mech City Brawl – from August 16th to September 15th

– from August 16th to September 15th Xbox – MX Unleashed – August 1st to 15th (playable on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

– August 1st to 15th (playable on Xbox One and Xbox 360) Xbox – Red Faction II – August 16 to 31 (playable on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

At the top of the news you will find the movie that summarizes the news coming in August, but first we remind you that it is still possible to insert in your digital catalog three of the four Games With Gold titles of July, or WRC 8 is Juju (until July 31) e Dunk Lords (until August 15th).