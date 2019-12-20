Games With Gold: new free games for January 2020 announced for Xbox One and Xbox 360

Share it:

After unveiling the Game Pass games at the end of December, the leaders of Microsoft's Xbox division officially announce the quartet of video games coming to the Games With Gold digital catalog on Xbox One and Xbox 360 for January 2020.

To open the waltz of free games in January for Xbox Live Gold subscribers we will find Styx Shards of Darkness: the stealth adventure of Cyanide and Focus Home Interactive can be downloaded on your Xbox One, One S or One X console from 1 to 31 January.

Fighting fans will then be happy to know that from 1 to 15 January the Xbox 360 version of Tekken 6 will be able to enrich its digital collection. Immediately afterwards the turn of Batman The Telltale Series will arrive: the free download of the graphic adventure with episodes signed TellTale Games and focused on the epic supeairica of the Dark Knight will be available from January 16th to February 15th.

In the time window that covers from January 16 to 31 of the same month it will then be possible to add the Xbox 360 version (which can be played backwards on Xbox One) to your toy library of LEGO Star Wars 2 The Origin Trilogy. In leaving you with the video that summarizes the new free games of January 2020 on Xbox 360 and Xbox One, we advise those who have not yet done so to hurry up and download free games from the offer of Games With Gold of December 2019 still available, or Insane Robots, Jurassic World Evolution and Castlevania Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate HD.