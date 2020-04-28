Games With Gold May 2020 Announced

Share it:

A new month is leaving us and that not only means that there is less left for the coronavirus crisis to end, but also that new games from the different subscription services on the market will soon arrive. For example, Games with Gold Xbox One (with backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles included in the formula).

The fact is that Microsoft has already revealed the games that will come to Games with Gold this coming May 2020. And the truth is that we cannot complain either in terms of quality or variety. Especially since we have very different genre titles. From driving with V-Rally 4 to soccer with Sensible World of Soccer. As always, let's start with the introductory trailer.

As usual in these cases, the games will come gradually over the month. As always, Xbox 360 titles will be ours forever once purchased, and regardless of whether our subscription has ended. Next we leave you with the complete list of titles that will arrive in May.

V-Rally 4 – Xbox One – From May 1 to 31.

– Xbox One – From May 1 to 31. Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Xbox One – From May 16 to June 15.

– Xbox One – From May 16 to June 15. Sensible World of Soccer – Xbox One and Xbox 360 – From May 1 to 15.

– Xbox One and Xbox 360 – From May 1 to 15. Overlord II – Xbox One and Xbox 360 – From May 16 to 31

As for the games, as we have mentioned, they offer us a wide variety of proposals. The big star is undoubtedly V-Rally 4, where we can use more than 50 famous vehicles that we can also customize. Its playability, as usual in the saga, simulation of good. For its part, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr allows us to team up with three friends in a visceral combat in the universe of the legendary franchise.

Xbox 360 titles are not far behind either. Starting with Sensible World of Soccer which offers us a review of the popular old school game. It is the classic soccer game of the nineties reborn. Finally there is Overlord II, which allows us to control a powerful and chaotic army of minions in their battle against the Glorious Empire. Much humor awaits us with him. But also action and strategy.