Games With Gold February 2020: Xbox One and Xbox 360 free game predictions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a few days Microsoft will unveil i Games With Gold of February 2020or the four games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download at no additional cost and play freely on their consoles.

As you well know by now if you have been following us for a long time, we like to speculate and make predictions about games that could be added to the collection. We have done so in recent days in view of the announcement of the PlayStation Plus games in February 2020, and now we do the same for Games with Gold, although it is really difficult to predict the moves of the two giants of the sector.

Usually Microsoft offers two games for Xbox One and as many for Xbox 360, chosen from those that are part of the backward compatibility program. Among the titles for the flagship we would like to see Anthem: The BioWare creature has faced many problems over the past few months, many of which are still being resolved, and the population of players has plummeted. Providing it in a "free" way could repopulate the servers just enough to bring it back on the wave, waiting for future updates. It would also not be bad to be able to download Bioshock The Collection, which offers all three chapters of the series created by Ken Levine in a revised and corrected version. The games have a few years on their shoulders, but they deserve to be appreciated by any gamer.

As for the line-up for Xbox 360, in recent times Microsoft has implemented a more predictable behavior, making available over time several chapters of the same saga. In August he made Castlevania: Lords of Shadow available, while in December Mirror of Fate: the time has finally come Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2? Following the same reasoning, we would not be surprised to see Portal 2, as the first chapter was granted to subscribers last June. And you, instead, which titles do you expect to see in the Games with Gold of February 2020?