Gamer Girl: there is controversy about the FMV adventure on streamers and cyberbullying

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After just over twenty-four hours from the official presentation of the FMV Gamer Girl adventure, the publisher Wales Interactive decides to remove the announcement trailer and any reference to the latest project signed by FMV Future following the controversy unleashed on the social media entitled.

The project should have seen the light of day September on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The protagonist of Gamer Girl is Abicake99, a fictitious video game streamer that is made the subject of toxic comments by its followers.

According to FMV Future, Gamer Girl aims to raise public awareness on the thorny theme of cyberbullying involving the world of streamers. The announcement video, however, sparked the controversy of those who externalized their own concerns about superficiality with which these problems have been exposed; there are also those who, rightly or not, believe that the topic has been treated in a trivial way through one stereotyped representation of video game streamers.

In a message shared through their social profiles after the removal of the ad video of Gamer Girl (not before being filmed and reproposed on other channels), the representatives of Wales Interactive they explained that "Gamer Girl discusses the impact that user comments and actions can have on a streamer's mental health and well-being. The reason FMV Future created the game was to raise the issue of the toxic environment that can often manifest online behind the anonymity of a username. Gamer Girl tells the story of a woman who streams and who, with the help of her moderator friend, fights the trolls and tries to face the toxic characters who follow his streams ".

Despite these clarifications by the publisher of Gamer Girl, we do not know if the publisher's intention is to respect the launch timescales announced with the publication of the canceled reveal trailer of this project in Full Motion Video, that is with characters in flesh and blood and scenes shot in live-action. In the past, Wales Interactive has produced other FMVs such as Late Shift.