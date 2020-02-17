Gameplay of the canceled Starcraft Ghost appears

Share it:

A few weeks ago, several videos that showed a playable version of Starcraft: Ghost, the third-person shooter canceled by Blizzard and set in the Starcraft universe.

Now all that material has come to light and has gone viral by appearing in several Twitter messages and eventually publishing on Kotaku, where they link to some deleted videos and others that can still be seen, such as the following:

The protagonist of this game is Nova, who appears on some kind of alien planet in a 3D action game where we see some shots, mechanics such as obstacle climbing and more.

Note that this is not from me, has nothing to do with my work, and was posted anonymously throughout various Xbox groups. Just reporting the news. – Andrew Borman (@ Borman18) February 16, 2020

Although the project is shown in a state clearly away from the end of development, the truth is that it seems to be a very generic idea and that would have explained why in Blizzard they did not want to continue with this title, because it seems very far from their quality standards and originality

Players seem to have had access to this material using a modified Xbox and a version of the game that was installed in a development kit that would have been used in Blizzard.

Starcraft Ghost was announced in 2002 and was originally planned for PlayStation 2, Xbox and Gamecube. Blizzard initially worked with Nihilistic Software and later with Ape Studios. After several delays he was frozen indefinitely in 2006. Former President Mike Morhaimem confirmed the final cancellation in 2014.

In the most immediate future of Blizzard are premieres such as Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, titles announced in the past BlizzCon 2019 and that do not yet have a definitive date to reach the market.