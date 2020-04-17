         Gameloft Classics: 30 retro mobile games of yesteryear, free and without ads for Android

Share it:

Gameloft is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and to celebrate it, it has relaunched its collection of classics for Android, but with an important difference from last year's version: it is now free and without ads.

That is, by installing Gameloft Classics on an Android mobile you have access to 30 of the most popular Gameloft games like Zombie Infection, NOVA, Block Breaker, Brain Challenge and many more.

30 Gameloft classics, free

Gameloft Classics works similar to a virtual console, emulating the controls of a classic mobile of yesteryear, and that is that most of them are games designed to feature phones from over a decade ago.

This has the advantage of being able to keep the original games intact, without having to adapt its controls. These appear in the form of virtual buttons. The downside is that the screen of the game itself is not very large, although this helps to hide the pixels a bit.

The list of games is varied and includes all kinds of retro gems, some that you may have played in your day and others that you may have overlooked, but all of them of quality and that work perfectly in their leap to the latest Android smartphones. baking. This is the complete list, alphabetically ordered:

Abracadaball

Alien Quarantine

Avalanche Snowboarding

Block Breaker Deluxe 2

Block Breaker 3 Unlimited

Brain Challenge 3: Think Again!

Bubble Bash 2

Cannon Rats

Date or Ditch 2

Diamond Rush

Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma

Fashion Icon

Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A.

Hero of sparta

High School Hook Ups

KO Legends

Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!

Midnight Bowling 3

Midnight Pool

Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus

Motocross: Trial Extreme

My Life in New York

NOT GOING. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance

Platinum Solitaire 3

Soul of Darkness

Texas Hold'em Poker

Vampire Romance

Wild West Guns

Zombiewood

Zombie infection

The Gameloft Classics application was originally launched almost a year ago, and in our tests we highlighted its biggest drawback: it was necessary to introduce coins every five minutes to continue playing. All this system has been removed from this new version, which Does not show ads or in-app purchases. If you want to spend the whole afternoon playing Fashion Icon, nothing prevents you.

The closest thing to advertising is the "More games" button that shows other Gameloft games on Google Play

So, if you want to revisit or discover classic games of yesteryearThis is one of the best occasions to do it. Some of these games have had reissues on Android, such as NOVA, although the version from almost a decade ago is totally different, and which is better or worse will depend on your tastes more than anything.

Gameloft Classics: 20 years

Track | Android Police