Gamelab 2020 will be held in virtual and free June

Despite the pandemic Gamelab It will not change its dates for 2020, instead it moves to a virtual and free format that will make its contents accessible to everyone. In this way, their presentations and proposals will also be available to all those who could not attend Barcelona, ​​the city where this event has traditionally been held.

Under the name of Gamelab Barcelona 2020 Live we will have a convention that will be held online between June 22 and 25.

The International Congress of Video Games and Interactive Leisure that has been held in Barcelona since 2011 will have a large program of presentations, seminars, workshops, keynote talks and online colloquiums with speakers of the highest level, as in previous years. Gamelab has managed year after year to summon the most influential creators in the sector, personalities such as: Shigeru Miyamoto (Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda), Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear, Snatcher), Shuhei Yoshida (President of Sony Worldwide Studios), Jade Raymond (Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell), Toru Iwatani, (Pac-Man), Shinji Mikami, (Resident Evil), Amy Henning (Uncharted), Jordan Mechner, (Prince of Persia), Cliff Bleszinski (Unreal, Gears of War ), Mike Sepso (world leader in eSports, Senior Vice President of Activision Blizzard at Media Networks), Peter Moore (responsible for eSports at Electronic Arts) or Ian Livingstone (Tomb Raider, co-founder of Games Workshop), among many others.

Free registration will soon be open for a large part of the presentations and there will be reduced rates for more specific content such as those related to the business section, which is quite important in each edition of this event. You can check the details on the official page.