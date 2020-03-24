Game Workers Unite asks for help for developers affected by the pandemic

Share it:

Among the many affected by the pandemic caused by COVID-19 in the industry and the global economy is the development of video games, where the team of Game Workers Unite It is struggling to try to minimize the negative impact that this situation can have on the workers in the environment.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the organization (which has spent years fighting for unionization and labor rights in the video game development industry) asked for "flexible working hours, universal health for all, fair pay for sickness and stoppage of payments such as rent or mortgages"

"Video games are going to be a crucial source of entertainment for millions of people right now. And yet there is a great disparity between job security in different positions, in different parts of the world"

The brief continues to ask companies to continue supporting developers and artists, but also "the people in charge of production and distribution", as well as "QA managers, event planners, copy printing, sales, server maintenance workers, cleaners, etc …"

Game Workers Unite International statement on the COVID-19 crisis pic.twitter.com/oiht6zqfYD – Game Workers Unite ✊🏿✊🏽✊🏾 (@GameWorkers) March 22, 2020

With many studies forced to close their doors for now, there are many workers who have been left without work and without pay. It is a problem that the economy of the entire planet is dealing with and there is still debate about what kind of measures companies must take to support their employees during the pandemic. In the statement Game Workers Unite does not give names of companies that are not doing the right thing in this situation.

Studios like EA, Rockstar and CD Projekt RED have accommodated their workers so they can continue to be employed from home. Only time will tell how the situation has affected important developments, the economy in general and the rights of workers in particular.