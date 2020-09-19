Game & Watch Super Mario Bros pre-order on Amazon, limited collector’s edition

Together with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros it was perhaps one of the most interesting announcements of the Nintendo Direct dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Super Mario. Coming November, the micro console is now available for pre-order on Amazon.

Questo Game & Watch color oro include Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros The Lost Level, Ball Super Mario Edition and a digital clock with 35 different animations. Compared to the original 1980s Game & Watch, this re-edition features the directional cross “+“and a color screen.

It is a limited edition produced and distributed only on the occasion of the celebrations for the 35 years of Super Mario, so once sold-out there will be no possibility to recover this collector’s item, if not by turning to the second-hand market. You can pre-order Game & Watch Super Mario Bros on Amazon.it at the price of 59.99 euros with release scheduled for November 13, the package includes the micro console and a charging cable, in addition of course to manuals.

Also on Amazon you can find Super Mario 3D All-Stars for 59.99 euros, the collection that includes the re-editions of Super Mario 64 (1996), Super Mario Sunshine (2002) and Super Mario Galaxy (2007).will expire on 18 September exclusively on Nintendo.