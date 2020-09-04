Game & Watch Super Mario Bros, new images of the micro console

Share it:

For the nostalgic of the 80s, Game & Watch Super Mario Bros is perhaps one of the most interesting announcements among those related to Super Mario 35th anniversary. Nintendo has now released new images of this captivating micro console.

“The original Game & Watch made its Japan debut in 1980 and was the first handheld console created by Nintendo. Now you can make your own a piece of history with a brand new version: a special gold Game & Watch that includes the original Super Mario Bros, a digital clock and more!“

Game & Watch Super Mario Bros includes Super Mario Bros, Super Mario The Lost Levels and a special version of Ball (the first ever Game & Watch) starring Mario, as well as a digital clock with 35 different animations and various hidden secrets.

The micro console will be available from 13 November in limited edition, in the United States the price is set at 49.99 euros dollars, unfortunately there is no precise information for Europe, pre-orders in our continent are not yet open and the official Nintendo channels do not report the price in euros.

What do you think of Game & Watch Super Mario Bros? Will you buy this mini console destined to become a collector’s item or not?